Liegl & Dachser appoints customer manager

Bence Gaál

Logistics company Liegl & Dachser has announced the appointment of Zsuzsanna Thoma as customer manager, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Thoma started in her new position in the first half of 2019, becoming a full member of the leadership team after the end of her trial period.

Thoma graduated in foreign trade from Budapest Business School as a logistics and forwarding expert and has 14 years of experience in her profession. She has been with Liegl & Dachser since February 2006 and has been active in the field of bulk shipping: she started as a customer service team leader, then became an operations manager before assuming her current position.

In her new job, Thomaʼs primary goal is to align customer needs with internal processes, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

"In addition to providing fast and professional customer service, our goal has always been to provide quality service to our clients," says Thoma. "To this end, we are constantly expanding our range of services for the convenience of our customers in all areas. For example, we are currently focused on developing our eLogistics services so that our customers can check the exact status of their shipment at any time of the day, anywhere in the world."