LeasePlan Gains new commercial director

BBJ

László Rónai-Horst became the commercial director of LeasePlan’s Hungarian subsidiary this summer, taking up the post left vacant by CEO Tímea Pesti when she was promoted in the spring.

He spent his childhood in Athens, and gained his college degree from the Budapest Business School and the University of Le Havre. He speaks English, French and Russian, in addition to Hungarian. Ten years of an active tennis career laid the foundations of a competitive spirit and ambitious attitude to new challenges.

Rónai-Horst believes that cars have an emotional charge for people, so it is important for the fleet management company to foster human relations, even with things as simple as handing over vehicles in person.

LeasePlan, one of the world’s largest fleet managers, recently signed a declaration stating that the entire fleet used by the company employees would be replaced with electric vehicles by 2021. LeasePlan employs 7200 people in 32 countries, and is responsible for the fleet management of 1.7 million vehicles.