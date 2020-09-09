Leading China expert joins Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office

Bence Gaál

Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office announced the appointment of Csaba Wolf, whose responsibilities will involve meeting the rising demand for expert advice on investment between Hungary and China, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Wolf held numerous positions in economic diplomacy over his 25-year-long career. He served as economic and commercial counselor at Hungaryʼs embassy in Beijing, where his responsibilities included export development, investment promotion, and economic diplomacy. As Commercial Counsellor at Hungaryʼs Pyongyang embassy, he gained experience in occupying leading diplomatic, consular, and economic positions.

The expert also spent seven years at Deloitte Hungary, where he led the companyʼs regional China team, encompassing 18 countries. There, his responsibilities involved increasing the portfolio values of Chinese clients, coordinating cross-border projects, as well as the development of new, innovative business strategies and products.

"Chinese-Hungarian relations have gained new momentum recently, with numerous Chinese companies planning on investing and innovating in Hungarian markets. For this, they require high level legal and commercial expertise. Baker McKenzie is continuously expanding the range of its services in response to these needs," says Zoltán Hegymegyi-Barakonyi, the head of Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office. "Csaba – leveraging his over 15 years of experience and outstanding proficiency in the Chinese language – will occupy a key role in our officeʼs efforts to this end."

Wolf also gained leadership, commercial, and business development experience at several private firms. In recent years, he has worked on implementing the products of various startups in international markets, which involved the formulation of sales and marketing strategies, as well as determining efficacious product development schemes and business plans.