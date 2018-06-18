Leadership changes at PwC Hungary, PwC CEE

BBJ

After six years as PwC Hungary’s Country Managing Partner, Nick Kós will be moving on to a new role as CEO for the Central and East European region, with effect from July 1, 2018. He will be succeeded by Tamás Lőcsei, PwC Hungary’s Tax & Legal Services Leader.

Tamás Lőcsei

Lőcsei, 43, who will take over as PwC Hungary’s CEO from July 1, joined the firm as an intern in 1997, where he worked in several fields within tax and legal services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. He was appointed as lead partner of Indirect Tax in 2005, becoming the youngest person ever elected as a partner at PwC Hungary. He has also gained wide-ranging experience working in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

Since Lőcseiʼs appointment as service line leader in 2012, Tax & Legal Services has developed dynamically. Lőcsei is an internationally recognized expert in taxation and state aid, and has frequently been involved in drafting legislative proposals. He has also helped numerous foreign companies to invest in Hungary and the CEE.

From 2014 to 2017, Lőcsei managed tax and legal operations in the CEE central territories (Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Baltic states). He was appointed as CEE Innovation Leader in 2017.

“Economic and especially technological changes pose major challenges to global companies like PwC,” Lőcsei was quoted as saying. “The main priority of my term as CEO of the Hungarian company will be to prepare our firm and our people for permanent change, to make sure that we are able to learn something new every day. We do not simply want to keep pace with changes or endure them - we want to show the way. I have resolved to lead a future-oriented company driven by innovation,” he added.

Lőcsei will retain his role as head of TLS, while Árpád Balázs will continue to serve as Assurance Leader.

Also from July 1, Ádám Osztovits will be Strategy & Transformation Leader for the CEE region, which comprises 29 countries. In addition to his new role in the Leadership Team, he will continue in his role as Advisory Leader in Hungary.

Meanwhile, in his new role as CEO for the CEE region, Nick Kós will lead more than 10,000 people in CEE, while still based in Budapest.

“This is an exciting professional challenge that I am very proud to undertake as the first Hungarian in that position. Our success in Hungary has also contributed to the regional Partners’ decision to entrust me with this important role,” said Kós.