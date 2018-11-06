Kristóf Szalay makes MIT Innovators Under 35 Europe list

Bence Gaál

Kristóf Szalay, founder and CTO of cancer research startup Turbine.AI, features in the "Visionaries" category on this yearʼs Innovators Under 35 Europe list published by MIT Technology Review magazine, naming the top 35 innovators under the age of 35.

(Logo by innovatorsunder35.com)

Szalay was noted for his achievements with his company, with MTI explaining that the artificial intelligence it has developed "simulates the reaction of millions of virtual human cells against new treatments against cancer to predict [their] effectiveness."

Since last year, the local editions of Innovators Under 35 have been grouped into a single European regional competition to further expand the search for talent. The initiative is supported once again by BNP Paribas, looking for 35 profiles from all the countries of the European Union that are transforming our lives through technological advances.

The winners were selected by the jury from more than 1,000 candidates. The 35 innovators are slotted into different categories: inventors, entrepreneurs, visionaries, humanitarians, and pioneers. Visionaries are described as those who "look at things in new ways, unlocking powerful and sometimes unconventional uses of technology."



The European community will meet at the Innovators Under 35 Summit Europe 2018 in Paris on December 4, to recognize and congratulate the work of the 35 winners. Tickets are available at the official website.

