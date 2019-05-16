Klikkmánia names operative director

Bence Gaál

Hungarian search engine optimization (SEO) agency Klikkmánia has announced the apppointment of Ferenc Dudás as its new operative director, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dudás has been working at Klikkmánia, the first Google Partner certified agency in Hungary, since 2015, responsible for the Hungarian and international client relations of the firmʼs London and Budapest offices. He has 13 years of digital experience. The appointment has been in effect since spring 2019.

The expert attained his qualifications in economics and business development at Corvinus University of Budapest, Gábor Dénes College, and Óbuda University, working at several digital agencies in management positions.

The press release says that his aim, in cooperation with partners and clients, will be providing clients up-to-date solutions which can serve changing business needs and help companies in opening up towards domestic and international premium brands, while considering market conditions.