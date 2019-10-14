Kiss takes control of all E.ON business in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Attila Kiss, the CEO of German energy giant E.ONʼs Hungarian unit, has assumed responsibility for all businesses and activities of E.ON in Hungary, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

Attila Kiss

The appointment took effect on October 11, says the press release.

Attila Kiss joined E.ON in 1999 after qualifying as an economist, holding a wide range of leading positions both in Hungary and Germany. He became CEO of E.ON Hungária Zrt. in June 2018.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Attila Kiss and congratulate him on his new role,” said Thomas König, member of the E.ON SE board and chairman of E.ON Hungáriaʼs supervisory board.

