Kinstellar names head of competition and dispute resolution

Bence Gaál

Regional law firm Kinstellar has announced that Hungarian lawyer Mónika Nacsa joined the company on October 1, as a member of the firm’s competition and dispute resolution practices in Budapest.

Nacsa earned her law degree from the University in Szeged in 2010, where she also completed post-graduate studies in the field of civil procedure law. Apart from her native Hungarian, she speaks English and French fluently.

After spending some time in private practice, she joined the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) in 2013. She worked in the litigation department of the GVH from early 2014 before earning an appointment as head of department in 2017.

During her time at GVH, she represented the authority before the Hungarian Courts and the European Court of Justice in most of the administrative lawsuits against the GVH’s decisions, including high-profile cartel and unfair commercial practices cases.

"We warmly welcome Mónika to our experienced and dynamic team in Budapest," says Péter Vörös, partner and head of Kinstellar’s Hungarian competition and dispute resolution practices.

"I am delighted to have such a reputable practitioner on-board. I am confident that Mónika’s knowledge and experience in both litigation and competition law will add new impetus to the further development of Kinstellar’s growing practices in Hungary."