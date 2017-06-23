Kinstellar Budapest promotes new partner

BBJ

Ákos Nagy has been promoted to Partner at Kinstellar Budapest, an independent law firm focusing on Emerging Europe and Central Asia, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Nagy primarily focuses on corporate and M&A transactions.

Nagy has more than 12 years of experience in advising on asset and share deals, mergers, MBOs, joint venture investments, minority and majority investments, and corporate restructuring, the Kinstellar press release says.

Since 2014, Nagy has played a key role in developing the firm’s Compliance, Risk and Sensitive Investigations (CRSI) and White Collar Crime practices, working on complex and highly sensitive matters, and bringing constant valuable contributions to know-how development in these practices. Sensitive commercial matters have become one of Nagy’s focus points, in addition to servicing the existing corporate clientele and advising on M&A transactions, with an emphasis on strategic investors active in the automotive, industrial and pharmaceutical sectors.

The key clients that Nagy has been recently advising include Teva, Johnson Controls, Energizer, Ibiden, Nordic, MVM, Yanfeng Hungary, Nitrogénművek, CBRE, Rubik Ventures, Chapelhill and Hamburger Hungária.

Kinstellar believes Nagy has built a sterling reputation on the market, as evidenced by his recognition as a recommended practitioner in the corporate and M&A practice by international legal directories Chambers Europe, Legal 500 and IFLR1000.

“With his extensive background, talent, commitment, and leadership, Ákos has played a major role in the success of Kinstellar and our clients,” says Csilla Andrékó, Managing Partner at Kinstellar Budapest. “We are honored to welcome Ákos to the partner team, and look forward to his expanded influence in the firm while he continues to deliver to clients the quality, excellence and integrity on which we pride ourselves.”

Nagy has been with Kinstellar since its inception and previously with its Budapest team (then as Linklaters) since 2004, when he started his career. He graduated from the University of Debrecen and also holds a degree in European law from Leiden University in the Netherlands. He completed advanced postgraduate studies in the field of information communication at the University of Pécs.

Kinstellar sees Nagy’s promotion as an important career milestone, demonstrating the firm’s proactive commitment to career progression and the importance of recognizing efforts and high performance, says the press release.