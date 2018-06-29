Kempinski appoints executive assistant manager

Bence Gaál

Silvia Rajniak has been appointed the new executive assistant manager of Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest.

Rajniak began her career in Slovakia, at the Kempinski Hotel River Park Bratislava, as part of the hotel’s pre-opening team in 2009. She worked in multiple positions, starting as a personal assistant to the general manager, then assuming the position of training coordinator and later, training manager. She was named as the front office manager of the Bratislava hotel in 2014.



In 2015, she moved to Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgarten in Germany, to once again act as the front office manager during the hotel’s takeover and rebranding. Last year, she was appointed director of rooms and also supported the Grand Hotel Kempinski Riga’s pre-opening team as essential front office master trainer.

Rajniak is a Slovak national with two children, and is fluent in English and German as well as her mother tongue.