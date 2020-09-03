Kapolyi Law Firm announces new partner

Bence Gaál

Kapolyi Law Firm announced the appointment of József Antal as a new partner, responsible for the firmʼs dispute resolution and debt collection team.

The expert has more than 20 years of professional experience in dispute resolution, public procurement, administrative procedure and arbitration law, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Antal graduated at the Attila József University of Szeged in 1999.

He began his career at the Budapest office of the Baker & McKenzie Law Firm in 1999, where he also led the dispute resolution team for more than a decade, until 2019.

In 2019 and 2020 he worked as head of legal and compliance at Unix Auto and Metro Cash & Carry Hungary. He represented domestic as well as international companies in civil, administrative, criminal, public procurement, competition and arbitration matters; he regularly assists clients, in particular, in contractual law, damages and other civil law matters as legal advisor.

Since 2018, he has been working as arbitrator in the Permanent Arbitration Court of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In 2019, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of the Hungarian Food Bank Association and the Vice-Chairman of the Hungarian Arbitration Association. As the only member from Hungary, he is strengthening the ICC Central and Eastern European Arbitration Working Group with his professional experience.