JLL Hungary appoints Tuza as head of capital markets

Bence Gaál

JLL Hungary announced the appointment of Rita Tuza as the new head of its capital markets team following the departure of Benjamin Perez-Ellischewitz.

Rita Tuza

Tuza takes over the responsibilities from Perez-Ellischewitz from mid-November.

She has been working for JLL for 10 years. The expert has 14 years of experience in the commercial property markets, and she is a member of RICS. During the past few years, Tuza played a key role at JLL in the successful closing of the landmark transactions of Eiffel Square, Luxus Department Store, M0 Sziget Logistics Park, ProLogis Park Hegyeshalom, Office Garden I, Infopark D, Budapest 360 and Mammut Shopping Center.

In addition, Gábor Zeller, who joined JLL in 2015, is promoted to the director level within the companyʼs capital markets team. The company says that Zeller played a pivotal role during the transactions of Mammut Shopping Center, Millennium Towers, Népliget Center, BSR Center, and the Siemens Campus.

Rita Tuza comments, "During my time at JLL, I had the privilege to learn from the best professionals in the industry and participate at several landmark investment transactions. I’m excited to take charge of the capital markets department from Benjamin, who led by example. I hope that our team will achieve similar successes under my leadership as it did under Ben’s.”

Ferenc Furulyás, managing director of JLL in Hungary & SEE adds, "We are pleased to welcome Rita among our team leaders. JLL is devoted to support gender diversity, therefore, I’m delighted to see her growing within our organization. She has a strong experience in the field of property sales and acquisitions and an intimate knowledge of the market. Rita, with the support of Gábor, will lead our efforts on the market going forward. I wish Ben all the best in his new venture and thank him for his high level of professionalism and exemplary lead of the Capital Markets team over the last 10 years."