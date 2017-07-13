Jeantet Budapest names new local partner

BBJ

From June 2017, Balázs Kutasi is appointed local partner of French business law firm Jeantet’s Budapest office, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

Kutasi started his career within the EU department of Hungaryʼs Ministry of Justice. From 2010 at Allen & Overy, and since 2014 at Gide Loyrette Nouel, he has been reinforcing and taking the lead in dispute resolution and labor law practices. Currently, he is handling dispute resolution matters at the Jeantet law firm since its creation in November 2015, to which he brings special expertise in civil and commercial, as well as employment-related litigation.

“By his appointment as local partner, Jeantet’s Paris Office has honored Balázs Kutasiʼs involvement in several sensitive and high-value litigations and employment cases and, at the same time, strengthened the position of the Budapest office in the local market,” said François dʼOrnano, Managing Partner at Jeantet Budapest.

According to the press release, Jeantet is an independent business law firm founded in Paris in 1924. Thanks to a strong team of 150 lawyers and focused on international expansion, the firm now operates from seven offices worldwide, in Paris, Casablanca, Luxembourg, Geneva, Budapest, Kiev and Moscow.

Jeantet opened its office in Budapest in November 2015 with the aim of expanding its business in Europe and to secure its presence in Central and Southeast Europe.

With its strategic geographical position and experienced team led by d’Ornano, with 15 years’ experience in the region, Jeantet Budapest acts as a regional “hub” through a network of correspondent law firms recognized for their excellence in their respective local markets, thus providing homogeneous high-quality advice to clients in the region, says the press release.