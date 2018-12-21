János Gulyás elected new head of Advertising Association

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Advertising Association (MRSZ) has announced the election of János Gulyás as its new president for the next three-year cycle, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

János Gulyás casting his vote

Gulyás is the managing director of new media agency Wavemaker Hungary. For the last six years, the seat was held by Zsolt Urbán, head of 1080p Solution Agency. In its meeting at the headquarters of professional services firm KPMG, the association also elected members of its 24-person board, alongside the three members of its oversight committee.

"I gladly accept this task, and hope that I will be able to give something to this profession, in which I have been working for a quarter of a century," said Gulyás. "I believe that we can follow our way developed under the leadership of Zsolt Urbán in the past years, that made the MRSZ the most active and indispensable organization of the communications industry."

Gulyás also emphasized that he trusts the MRSZ will be instrumental to the beginning of a way of thinking about the communications industryʼs future that focuses on making the industry serve both people and sustainable development.

The three vice presidential positions will be held by Péter Baráth of Vodafone Hungary (advertising), Gabriella Vidus of M-RTL Television (media), and Urbán (service sector) from 2019 until 2021.