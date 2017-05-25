Invitel Group welcomes new online chief

BBJ

Dénes Éless has been named online chief at Invitel Group Hungary, taking effect from May, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The group aims to develop its customersʼ online experience and strengthen the brand digitally through the recruitment of the new leader.

In the past ten years, Éless worked with the marketing team of Red Bull as a content manager and later marketing specialist. He also spent several years as content manager of Red Bull Mobile.

Chiefly Éless will be responsible for overseeing Invitel’s digital presence as well as its continuous development, as the group has recently expressed a commitment to boost customer experience on its digital platforms. The new chief will also focus on developing the functions of both residential and business online customer communications and the realization of online campaigns.

“I find the tasks and challenges of this position exciting and motivating. Through the experiences I have gained at Red Bull, I will be able to manage campaigns from a new and exciting point of view, while I can learn about a new point of view thanks to Invitel and will be able to expand my digital marketing knowledge at the same time,” Éless said.