Invitech appoints Financial Director

BBJ

IT and telecom solutions provider Invitech has appointed Norbert Benedek as Financial Director. Invitech also announced appointments to other management positions in the company.

Norbert Benedek, CFO, Invitech



Benedek has more than a decade experience in financing telecom companies. He worked previously as head of company financing at GTS Central Europe and later as operative and financial director at Deutsche Telekom, where he supported the integration of the GTS group.

Invitech has also appointed Imre Ökrös as director for network development, Mátyás Dobó as deputy director for strategic and business support and Tibor Kaczur as director for marketing and communication.