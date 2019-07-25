Hungarian to lead Mastercard Europe product development and innovation

Bence Gaál

Hungarian Milán Gauder has been appointed head of Mastercard Europeʼs product development and innovation unit, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gauder is now responsible for the card companyʼs existing and new products in 56 countries on the continent, tasked with card innovation and developments related to immediate payments.

Gauderʼs tasks include innovation in traditional credit, debit, corporate and premium cards, including developments regarding instant payments, Mastercardʼs installment payment service, transfers between cards and bank accounts, and the latest digital solutions such as mobile payments, the newly launched Apple Pay, and bank mobile wallets, according to the press release.

"The greatest challenge for us is how Mastercard can open new frontiers in Europe, like it did previously with the introduction of chip cards and one-touch paynent, and now does by spreading mobile NFC," says Gauder. "We would also like to support the explosive development of e-commerce by making faster, more convenient, and safer digital payment accessible," he adds.

Gauder started working at Mastercard in 2005, becoming country general manager for Hungary in 2008. The introduction of one-touch payment took place under his guidance, and the first Mastercard Lounge premium client waiting room also opened at Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport under his tenure.

Two years later Gauder became cluster manager for Central and Eastern Europe. He was appointed executive VP of global products and solutions for the Middle East and Africa, before acting as head of the Mastercard Services operation in Europe, covering advisors, loyalty solutions, and safety and security.