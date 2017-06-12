Hungarian steel association welcomes new president

BBJ

Roland Fazekas, the CEO of Carboferr Zrt., was appointed president of the Association of Hungarian Steel and Metal Traders (MAFE) at its latest general meeting, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The most important task in the coming three-year cycle is to boost the representation of member firms and to improve the cooperative framework with ministries and economic decision makers, according to the press statement.

“In the next three years, primarily, we are planning to strengthen the status of the sector’s members,” said Fazekas. He added that for this, market players need strong professional representation to facilitate the information flow between traders and investors.

As steel usage in Hungary is chiefly based on imports and is realized through traders, the association is also focusing on establishing a domestic strategy through active cooperation with decision makers.

Fazekas stressed the importance the association places on anti-dumping and market-protecting measures, as well as urging amendments to be made in order to limit the outflow of steel scrap. At the same time, the association would like to see the development of supply chains between the steel industry and other sectors.

Fazekas also believes that the supply opportunities of Hungarian steel market players should be considered in relation to the Paks 2 project, the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear plant in Paks.