Hungarian manager in regional position at Bayer AH

BBJ

Balázs Aladics has been appointed Country Commercial Lead South East Europe at Bayer Animal Health. He has worked for ten years in various positions at the company.

Aladics has gained experience in veterinary practice and management-level work in a multinational environment. Prior to his current regional position, he was head of marketing and sales at Bayer Hungária, and business development manager at Bayer Healthcare.