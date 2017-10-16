HR leader joins PwC Hungary

BBJ

Éva Bresztyenszky has returned from full-time parenting to lead PwC Hungary HR. She spent nearly ten years in various HR leadership roles at Morgan Stanley’s Budapest office.

During her tenure, the company experienced significant growth thanks to, among other things, developing relations with higher education institutions, optimizing selection processes, developing leaders, and improving employee satisfaction.

Before Morgan Stanley, Bresztyenszky (40) worked at Citibank’s HR department, including one year spent at the bank’s Milan branch. She considers launching Citibank’s Service Center as one of her major successes. She has been active in talent recruitment and development, as well as equal opportunity and diversity, and hopes to capitalize on her experience in these fields in her new role.

Bresztyenszky holds a bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from the College of Commerce, Catering and Tourism, and a master’s degree in Business Psychology from the Budapest University of Economic Sciences and Public Administration.