Horizon Development welcomes new head of leasing and sales

BBJ

Andrea Szente-Tóth joined the sales division of Horizon Development as head of leasing and sales on September 20. Her role involves the strategic and operative management of the complete development portfolio – leasing of commercial buildings Szervita Square Building and Promenade Gardens, and residential sales of Buda Gardens – as well as heading the leasing and sales team.

Szente-Tóth had previously worked in top management positions both on the development and agency sides of the property industry, including spells with Bradmore Consulting, Wallis Real Estate, Orco Business Park, and Futureal.

Managing partner Attila Kovács said: “We decided on Andrea as she fits perfectly into the company culture of Horizon Development with her well-established, overarching knowledge of the field, her customer-centric approach and dynamic personality. We have great expectations for our future cooperation, and we also count on Andrea’s interior design insights beyond her running the leasing and sales processes.”

Tamás Sellyey, group sales director, added: “She will be an excellent head of the (commercial) leasing and (residential) sales team, with her professional background and extensive experience gained at top-ranking companies in the sector.”