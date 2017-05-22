Hogan Assessments names Hungarian CEO for Europe

BBJ

Zsolt Fehér has been named CEO responsible for European operations at personality test developer Hogan Assessments, to be responsible for keeping in touch with distributors and strengthening products and the brand in the region, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

With 20 years of experience in human resources, Fehér was formerly CEO of Assessment Systems International, one of the biggest distributors of Hogan Assessments.

“Zsolt Fehér’s professionalism and almost a decade of experience at our distributor is the proof for the selection of a professional who will represent our views to the maximum in the position of CEO for Europe, and who will be able to keep the job and our global aims in harmony,” said CEO Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic.

“I consider it to be my career peak so far that I can be the CEO for Europe of a company where I have been working for years,” said Fehér. “As my main role, I am planning to make more and more Western European companies integrate Hogan solutions into their HR strategies.”

Founded in 1987 by Drs. Joyce and Robert Hogan, Hogan leads the world in personality assessment and leadership development, according to its own website. With products and services in 56 countries and 47 languages, what began as a small startup has evolved into the industry leader serving more than half of the Fortune 500.