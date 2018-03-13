HB Reavis appoints new CEO

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Integrated real estate developer HB Reavis has appointed Marian Herman as its new CEO. Herman will take over the position from Pavel Trenka, who will remain at HB Reavis as a non-executive board director.
Herman joined HB Reavis more than eight years ago and worked previously as chief financial officer of the company.
HB Reavis currently has several developments, including the first phase of Agora Budapest on the Váci office corridor, and other projects in London and Warsaw.
scroll for moreall times CET
Tax Advisor, Partner at LeitnerLeitner
Partner at VLK Cresa
CEO at CallTec Consulting