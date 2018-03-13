HB Reavis appoints new CEO

BBJ

Integrated real estate developer HB Reavis has appointed Marian Herman as its new CEO. Herman will take over the position from Pavel Trenka, who will remain at HB Reavis as a non-executive board director.

Herman joined HB Reavis more than eight years ago and worked previously as chief financial officer of the company.

HB Reavis currently has several developments, including the first phase of Agora Budapest on the Váci office corridor, and other projects in London and Warsaw.