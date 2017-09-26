Granit Polus names new head of international investments

BBJ

With extensive management and director-level experience in property and asset management, Simona Ioana Ion has been promoted to head of international investments at Granit Polus Group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

As head of international investments, Ion will track and report on general marketplace trends, competitive developments, emerging companies, new opportunities and threats to the businesses of real estate developer and manager Granit Polus.

Besides this, she will oversee cost control, optimizing financial resource efficiency through implementation of controls, controlling annual budgets and approving capital expenditures to meet financial objectives. She will also retain her position as director of the Atrium Mall in Arad, Romania.

Ion joined the group in 2012 as head of commercialization, being responsible for introducing best practice and cross-border opportunities working with the local teams at that time in Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Russia, and Slovakia, and later also Bulgaria, Armenia and Georgia.