Forensic and compliance expert joins PwC Hungary

BBJ

Ferenc Bíró has joined PwC Hungary as lead partner of forensic services for Hungary and Southeast Europe, with effect from September 1.

Ferenc Bíró

Bíró has more than 20 years of experience in risk management and corporate governance. He has participated in more than 100 investigations, in close cooperation with law firms. He has worked in many industries, such as pharma, energy, telecoms and manufacturing.

He has extensive experience in the detection of complex corporate fraud, corruption and anti-trust cases, and in helping to create a corporate culture that supports achieving business goals by ethical means.

Working together with PwC’s growing team of experts, Bíró’s main responsibilities will include reviewing and developing compliance management systems, and fraud detection and prevention.

He will support PwC’s clients in litigation, investigations and dispute resolution as an advisor, both in Hungary and the Southeast European region.