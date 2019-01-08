Ford Hungary appoints new commercial director

Bence Gaál

Ford Hungary has announced the appointment of András Nagy as its commercial director, starting January 1, taking over a position previously held by Attila Dalos, who moves on to a global planning role, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

New Ford commercial director András Nagy.

Nagy has spent the last four years as fleet sales manager at the company. He has been at Ford for 12 years, working as a regional sales leader at the fleet division for seven years, later working as commercial vehicle director for a year as well.

During his time in his latest role he has been responsible for fleet deals such as a 1,500 auto tender for the national police force, and for energy company ELMŰ. The 43-year old is married with two children.

Meanwhile, his predecessor Attila Dalos will continue his career in a global planning role within the company.

"Both Attila and András are members of Fordʼs domestic management who are extraordinarily experienced, well-proven, and have reached significant results in their own fields," says Viktor Szamosi, managing director of Ford Hungary.

"With András, a resolute, professionally well-prepared person will head Fordʼs sales. With his support, all conditions are given for our company to achieve significant successes on the Hungarian personal and commercial vehicle markets in the future as well."