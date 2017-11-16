Farkas Bársony joins PwC Hungary

BBJ

Farkas Bársony joined PwC Hungary as a partner on November 1; he was previously managing director of GE in Hungary and also the EMEA tax director of GE Energy Connections.

Bársony is a lawyer and tax advisor holding law and LL.M. (International Tax Law, Wirtschaftsuniversität) diplomas, as well as an MBA in economics. He held several management positions at country, regional and global positions for GE.

He continues to be the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, and a member of the National Competitiveness Council. He is an external lecturer of international tax law at Corvinus University, Budapest.

Bársony received the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary this year for his outstanding contributions to improving the Hungarian-American business relationship.

He will work as tax and legal services partner, closely engaged in CEE projects, and will act as the lead PwC TLS Partner for GE in the region. He is an active sportsman. In his free time, he also enjoys spending time with his family and playing in a band.