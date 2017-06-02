EY Hungary welcomes new partners

BBJ

At the end of its financial year, EY Hungary is welcoming two new partners: Krisztina Bedő, is joining as tax partner, and Tamás Lelkes is joining as an auditing partner, as of July 1, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Starting in 1998 with Arthur Andersen and continuing with EY in 2002, Lelkes has chiefly served clients in the Hungarian government and private sectors. Together with his audit teams, he has been involved in several successful multidisciplinary projects with colleagues from all service lines, dealing with real business issues.

“My ultimate goal is to give back the prestige of audit to our people and in the market. I would like to pass on the knowledge I gained from my mentors and colleagues to future generations. This includes how to motivate our leaders to answer our clients’ questions better, and how to organize strong and cohesive teams,” Lelkes said.

Bedő has been working with EY for 13 years, having started at the firm during college, where her major was in the field of accounting. She originally planned to join the Assurance team, but she was convinced during her interviews that Human Capital (pre-PAS) would be a better fit for her personality and interests.

During her career at EY, she has worked with many different sized international and Hungarian based clients, and has had the opportunity to go on a mobility assignment twice. She spent eight months in Prague as a senior and two years in Rome as a manager.

“In my current role, I lead the PAS Hungary team of 40 specialized professionals. My main specialization is mobility, and I have started building my expertise in rewards,” said Bedő. “The Budapest office acted as the global coordinating office for expatriate services for Hungary’s biggest oil and gas company, MOL, but due to independence restrictions we had to transition the client,” she added.