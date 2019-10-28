EY appoints new tech consulting associate partner

Bence Gaál

Big Four advisory firm EY has announced the appointment of Viktor Ormosi as associate partner for technology consulting and risk assurance, effective from September, providing assistance to the firmʼs clients in digital developments.

Illustration: pexels.com



During his career spanning two decades, Ormosi has held several jobs in the field of IT and digitalization at multinational IT companies, gathering experience in the complex digitalization and business transformation projects of both domestic and international companies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"As a result of the newest technological revolution, existing business models are transforming radically, and companies have to keep up with the changes," says Botond Rencz, country managing partner for EY. "Viktor, with his two-decade experience, can support our clients on a high level in these processes."

"My aim is supporting companies and colleagues in achieving their business aims via utilizing digital abilities and solutions," says Ormosi. "Evangelizing EYʼs technologies and growing our services by using digitalization are also among my tasks."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in Hungary, EY has hired more than 100 people in the past two years. The company now employs almost 700 people, with further additions expected up until the end of the current financial year on June 30, 2020.