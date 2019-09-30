EY appoints new partner

Bence Gaál

EY Hungary has announced the appointment of Zsolt Kónya as a new partner responsible for EYʼs financial accounting advisory services area. Thanks to the appointment, the number of partners at EY Hungary is now 22.

Zsolt Kónya

Kónya started in his new role this July, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. He began his career at EY 15 years ago, becoming head of financial accounting advisory services. He is now responsible for assisting clients in the interpretation and application of increasingly complex accounting requirements, as well as preparing them for the utilization of new technologies such as using robotization during financial and accounting processes.

"I am proud that, in the form of Zsolt, EYʼs upper management is once again joined by a partner who has been working here for more than a decade," said Botond Rencz, EYʼs country managing partner for Hungary. "This is a guarantee that he will be able to support our clients on a high level in the future, with his industry-specific experience."

EY, now celebrating the 30th anniversary of establishing its presence in Hungary, says that it currently employs more than 650 people, and is planning to hire 100 new employees in the financial year ending on June 30, 2020.