Experienced attorneys join Kapolyi Law Firm

Bence Gaál

The Kapolyi Law Firm has announced the recruitment of Balázs Ferenczy and Mátyás Rada, bringing decades of experience aboard, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In addition, the firm is marking its 20th anniversary with a rebranding.

Balázs Ferenczy

Balázs Ferenczy has nearly 30 years’ experience as a lawyer. He started his professional career as a junior legal counsel at the Hungarian Credit Bank in 1992. After that, he worked as a single in-house counsel of Crédit Lyonnais Bank Magyarország from 1996.

In 1998, Gide Loyrette Nouel, a Paris-based international law firm, invited Ferenczy to lead its Banking and Finance practice in Hungary as a local partner, where he stayed until 2010.

From 2010 to 2013, Ferenczy worked for his own law firm, and from November 2013 until January 2019 he was legal director of the Cellum Group, which is the leading secure mobile payment technical service provider in Hungary.





Mátyás Rada

Mátyás Rada formerly worked in the real estate practice group of DLA Piper as an associate attorney. Earlier, from 2012 to 2016, he was a legal desk officer at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. In 2016, he served as a consul and Hungarian community diplomat at the Consulate General of Hungary in Chicago. He has been working for the real estate and corporate practice groups of the Kapolyi Law Firm since June.

‘Cutting-edge’ rebrand



Additionally, the law firm - which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - has undergone what it bills as a unique and cutting- edge rebranding, renewing not only its logo and its brand image but its website and office as well, with the stated purpose of reinforcing and emphasizing its leading position in the domestic financial legal market, the press release says.

"As a leading law firm in Hungary, we need to keep up with the market and the ongoing changes that characterize the business and economic environment," said József Kapolyi, managing partner of the law firm. "We would like the changes and the modernity to be reflected not only in our approach and in this year’s expansion with six people, but also in our appearance, therefore we considered it important to renew our brand image," he added.

