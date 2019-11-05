Energy and M&A senior lawyer joins Kapolyi Law Firm

BBJ

Kapolyi Law Firm has announced the strengthening of its legal team with the appointment of Gábor Horváth, a senior lawyer who has 25 years of experience, the firm tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Horváth will focus on energy, corporate and M&A related legal tasks.

During his 25 year career, he has gained experience at companies such as the predecessor to Magyar Telekom (1994-1997), E.ON Dél-Dunántúli Gázszolgáltató (1997-2000), Oppenheim & Partners Law Firm (2000-2002) and White & Case Law Firm (2011-2013).

During his years at the E.ON Hungary Group (2005-2009), he became a specialist in energy law.

He assisted natural gas and electricity distribution and trading companies with advice and management support, provided legal advice to corporate bodies, participated in the preparation of decisions and the monitoring of their implementation.

In his last position, at ENGIE (GDF Suez) Hungary from 2012 until 2019, he was responsible for the legal background of natural gas and electricity contracts, business codes and general terms and conditions. His work also extended to the area of M&A, corporate governance, corporate law, and labor law.

Horváth graduated from the University of Pécs with a degree in law and economics.