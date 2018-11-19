Eight professors receive Semmelweisʼ Doctor Honoris Causa award

BBJ

Semmelweis University awarded honorary doctorate degrees (Doctor Honoris Causa) to eight internationally recognized professors at a ceremony hosted by rector Professor Béla Merkely, in the presence of the deans of the university’s faculties and numerous foreign dignitaries and other guests, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo by semmelweis.hu)

The honorary degrees have been handed out every year since 1967, making this the 44th annual ceremony, and can be bestowed upon both Hungarian and foreign professors who have strong professional ties with Semmelweis University. In total, the university now has awarded the honor to 268 professors.

Dr. Piotr L. Chlosta, is a Professor and chairman of the Department of Urology of the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, and the president of the Polish Urological Association. He has cooperated since 2012 with the Department of Urology at Semmelweis University on organizing Hungarian-Polish Scientific Sessions in the USA.

Dr. Miklós Sahin-Tóth is an internationally recognized translational researcher, a renowned representative of his field of research. He is currently the director of the Center for Exocrine Disorders at Boston University with strong collaborative ties with the Department of Medical Chemistry, Molecular Biology and Pathobiochemistry of Semmelweis University for the past 15 years.

Dr. Scott David Solomon is a world-renowned cardiac surgeon, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He pioneered the use of cardiac imaging in cardiovascular drug and device development and use of imaging in clinical trials. He has collaborated with Semmelweis University’s Heart and Vascular Center for more than a decade.

Dr. Maria Antonietta Stazi is a genetic epidemiologist at the Istituto Superiore di Sanita in Rome as well as the founder and leader of the Italian Twin Registry. She has worked on twin research projects together with the Department of Radiology of Semmelweis University in the past ten years.

Dr. Daan J.A. Crommelin is Professor emeritus of Biopharmaceutics at the Department of Pharmaceutics at Utrecht University. He has published extensively, in particular on novel drug delivery systems for targeted delivery of biotech-based medicines. He has been on the advisory committee and spoke at all three International Symposia on Scientific and Regulatory Advances in Complex Drugs in Budapest since 2014.

Dr. Olavi Pelkonen is a professor of Pharmacology at the University of Oulu in Finland. He has more than 400 original and review articles in international scientific journals, mainly on various aspects of drug and carcinogen metabolism. Since his retirement in 2010, he has continued his work at national and EU levels and is currently a Panel member at EFSA since 2015.

Dr. Jianguang Xu is president of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Shanghai TCM), Professor of the Hand Surgery Department of Huashan Hospital. Representing Shanghai TCM, he signed an agreement with Semmelweis University in 2016, aimed at improving cooperation in the fields of training and staff exchange. Lecturers of the Shanghai university will soon be involved in teaching traditional Chinese medicine subjects at Semmelweis University.

The list is completed by Dr. Stefan Offermanns, the director of the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research, Department of Pharmacology and professor at the J.W. Goethe University in Frankfurt. His career primarily deals with G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). In the last 16 years he has hosted in his research group several PhD students and postdoctoral fellows from the Institute of Clinical Experimental Research of Semmelweis University.