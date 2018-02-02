DVM group restructures leadership

BBJ

The founder and managing partner of DVM group, Attila Kovács, has given group sales director Tamás Sellyey the leadership tasks of the company, including the operative management of its structural development and its external contacts with market players. Kovács simultaneously resigned from fulfilling these duties as of January 1.

Tamás Sellyey

“It is an extreme honor that six months after I joined DVM group I am not only reconfirmed in my current position, but my scope of responsibilities also broadens with important new areas,” said Sellyey. “I feel privileged to be able to represent the company in the market (with a declared trust from its owners), and to jointly lay a solid foundation for its further growth as part of the current structural transformation,” he added.

Attila Kovács

Reflecting on the handover, Kovács said: “After 23 years of organic growth, this was the appropriate moment to delegate the company’s organizational leadership to specialized management. Our long-term vision of further increasing the current level of professionalism represented by our company is secured this way. Tamás Sellyey – with his experience in management and organizational development gained at multinational companies and SMEs – is a guarantee of the optimization of intra-organizational processes, and the increase of operational efficiency.”

DVM group has gone through an organic development process since it was founded in 1995, and gained a professional reputation in design, construction, construction management, project management. and environmental consultancy, the company said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company initially sprang from design and project management mandates (Kovács was an architect by education), before gradually moving into new professional fields. The ownership structure also expanded when three equal partners joined (all experts in their respective fields), the press release added.

The company employed a handful of colleagues at the beginning, but now works with a team of 130 employees and represents a “significant market share,” DVM said.

The management group of Kovács, Balázs Czár, Péter Haberl and Tibor Massányi was completed with Sellyey’s arrival last year. He was immediately entrusted with top management tasks, including strengthening synergies among different scopes of activities and divisions within the company, as well as ensuring their complex market exposure.

In future, Kovács said he intends to focus his attention as a company leader and building professional on the property development activities of Horizon Development.

“This professional succession brings me absolute tranquility of mind, and I feel excited about being able to direct my energies to making our development plans a reality both in Hungary and abroad,” he added.