DVM group names new head of design & build

Bence Gaál

Integrated building services provider DVM group has appointed Gyula Malata to the helm of the companyʼs design & build (D&B) department, responsible for project-level management and coordination of D&B-type works, as well as for liaising with clients.

Malata is tasked with increasing the effectiveness of collaboration between the design, construction, commercial and sustainability departments, ensuring that information is delivered to all of his colleagues involved in D&B projects in sufficient depth and detail, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

DVM group started out as a design firm in 1995 before expanding to offer project management and construction services. According to the press release, the company was the first in Hungary to apply the D&B approach that had already proven successful in Western Europe and overseas.

According to this method, planning and implementation processes do not take place sequentially but in parallel, resulting in time and cost efficiency, facilitating cooperation, interaction and problem management among the colleagues involved.

The D&B business line, supervised directly by the managing partners, has evolved organically within the DVM group, making the firm a market leader in this area, the press release claims.

Malata graduated as an architect in 1995 from Budapest University of Technology and Economics. Until 2004, he worked as a designer and then studio manager, leading a variety of Hungarian and multinational projects with residential, retail and industrial logistics functions.

From 2004 to 2012, he continued his professional career as a lead architect and managing director in his own architectural firm. During this period, he expanded his scope of works to international real estate development consulting, taking part in Chinese and European projects. From 2012 until recently, he was lead architectural project manager in Daimler AGʼs plant construction in Kecskemét and its large-scale real estate developments since then.

“Design & build is a form of execution that goes hand in hand with the history of construction and continues to dominate many areas of the industry even today,” says Malata. “Recently, there has been a growing demand from builders and real estate investors to delegate the administrative and professional challenges, as well as the potential risks of implementation, in a pre-planned manner to a properly trained and experienced organization. To fully meet these customer needs, I would like to use the experience I have gathered over the past 25 years in sync with DVM group’s highly qualified team. I am convinced that together we can provide our customers with a service that can further strengthen our leading position in the domestic market and open the way to international clients.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Gyula to our company. As a senior professional he is a perfect fit to lead our design & build business line,” says Tamás Sellyey, operational director of DVM group. “He will coordinate the projects’ participants with a complex and strong project management approach, while effectively representing both the customers’ and DVM groupʼs values ​​and interests.”

