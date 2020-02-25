Dreher announces 3 new managers

Bence Gaál

Dreher Breweries announced strengthening its management team by appointing three experts: Tomáš Kosmák as manufacturing director, Tibor Kovács as engineering manager, and Dániel Kertész as World Class Manufacturing (WCM) manager.

Tomáš Kosmák

According to the press release by Dreher, all three freshly appointed experts have extensive experience in the FMCG area.

Kosmák received a degree in the field of food technology and processing at the Mendel University of Agriculture and Forestry in Brno, the Czech Republic. Over the course of his career, he worked at companies such as Pivovar Starobrnó and Heineken. After a short stint in the automotive industry, he joined Plzeňský Prazdroj (the manufacturer of Pilsner Urquell, belonging to Asahi Group) prior to joining Dreher at the beginning of 2020.





Tibor Kovács

Kovács worked in a variety of roles in the food industry, spending more than a decade at PepsiCo, before joining Coca-Cola HBC in 2013. Between 2016 and his appointment at Dreher last October, he acted as a project manager at Detki Keksz Kft.

Dániel Kertész

Kertész received a bachelorʼs degree in mechanical engineering at Szent István University before earning his masterʼs in engineering/industrial management at the same institution. For six years, starting from 2013, he worked in a number of manufacturing management positions at Procter & Gamble.

"Our commitment to quality is the most important heritage of Dreher Breweries," says Gábor Békefi, the general manager of the brewery. "I am very glad that we can strengthen our production with three knowledgeable experts who have many years of experience."

"I think that they are arriving to the company at a very exciting time, when we are going through a renewal while also reinforcing our traditional values, which remained unchanged for 165 years now. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our new colleagues," he adds.