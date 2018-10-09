Doherty Hungary appoints new general manager

Bence Gaál

British-owned Doherty Hungary Kft., a specialist electric motor shaft manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Erika Fodor Bagdi as its new general manager, after the expert worked with the company as operations manager for nearly a year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Erika understands the strengths we have and the challenges we face to continue to improve our business and the service we provide our customers," said Jim Doherty, CEO and owner of Doherty Hungary, which is based in Orosháza, southeast Hungary.

Fodor Bagdi earned her degrees in mechanical engineering and economics at Miskolc University, initially working in sales and marketing before switching to logistics, operations, and general management.

The newly appointed expert speaks Russian and English, apart from her native Hungarian.