Diófa appoints new head of real estate

Bence Gaál

Diófa Asset Management announced the appointment of Bence Balázs as its new head of real estate, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Bence Balázs

Balázs has gained 13 years of professional experience in domestic, regional and international commercial real estate markets. He joined Diófa Asset Management in 2019 as portfolio manager responsible for real estate investment funds.

As head of real estate at Diófa Asset Management, his responsibilities include the coordination of the asset management, fund management, leasing and investment management operations of the company.

Ther expert aims to further expand the core real estate portfolios of Diófa, to refine the asset and fund management systems of the company and intends to ensure stable and predictable return levels towards the retail and institutional investors of the funds. In addition, he intends to launch new funds and investment products together with the Diófa team.

Before joining Diófa, he led the asset management division of Australian-based real estate investment management firm Marprop in Sydney for two years. Between 2010 and 2016, Balázs was the responsible senior asset manager for the CEE real estate portfolio of GLL Real Estate Partners, a German, global institutional investment management company.

He began his career at the international real estate advisory company, DTZ in 2007 as a commercial real estate consultant and was part of DTZʼs regional (CEE) real estate valuation and consultancy team.

Balázs graduated in 2007 at the Luigi Bocconi University of Economics in Milan with a degree in Financial Markets and Business Administration. In 2011, he completed a degree in real estate investment at the University of Reading, England. He is also a postgraduate member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since 2012.

„The company’s continuous dynamic growth has shown that we are on the right track and have chosen the proper strategy for growing a quality commercial real estate portfolio of 320,000 sqm since 2012," says Gergely Biró, CEO at Diófa Asset Management.

"We are grateful for all the efforts that Balázs Czifra has invested during his three years at Diófa Asset Management and wish him the best for his future endeavors. We are certain that with Bence Balázs’s international experience and leadership Diófa Asset Management will reach new milestones," he adds.