Diageo appoints head of HR, Budapest

Bence Gaál

Multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo has announced the appointment of Kristóf Zács as head of HR in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

As HR business partner, he will also be responsible for global financial control functions.

Zács joined Diageo in 2008, and has held multiple positions. In Budapest he worked in the HR field, before helping Diageoʼs expansion in Africa and Asia as change manager. He returned to Budapest in 2014, working as HR business partner.

The company says that, besides heading the team responsible for payroll accounting and rewards, he also achieved notable results in the development of a flexible allotment system.

In the past two-and-a-half years, he became a member of the global team responsible for compensation. In this function, he forged close cooperations with global HR areas and managers, while developing the allotment systems of global functions and service centers.

"I joined Diageo 11 years ago, where I received numerous opportunities, gaining a lot of knowledge and international experience," says Zács.

"I will actively work on making our Budapest center an even more attractive employer, and to contribute to the outstanding successes achieved by colleagues, and I would also like to provide development opportunities, experiences, and learning for everybody."