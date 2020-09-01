Deputy chairman appointed at Magyar Bankholding

Bence Gaál

Former OTP bank executive Zsolt Barna has been appointed deputy chairman of Magyar Bankholding according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The appointment comes into effect today. He will work together with chairman-CEO József Vida and board members Ádám Balog and András Bencze.

Magyar Bankholding, a joint venture of Takarékbank, MKB Bank and Budapest Bank, is looking to prepare the creation of a new, Hungarian-owned banking group. Barna said that one of his most important tasks will be putting the business on a successful course, closely cooperating with the chairman-CEO.

Barna will also take part in drawing up and controlling the realization of Mészáros Groupʼs strategic goals, aiding the groupʼs expansion abroad.

The expert formerly worked at OTP Group, in a variety of executive roles. Between 2018 and 2020, he worked as deputy general CEO.