Dentons links up with former Big Four consultants

Bence Gaál

Law firm Dentons has announced it is joining up with former Big Four consultants in Hungary to launch Impact Advisory, a joint venture able to offer consulting services that extend beyond the law firm’s legal services.

Balázs Tüske, CEO Impact Advisory

The JV is being piloted in Hungary, with the long-term goal of expanding it to other CEE countries and beyond. Impact Advisory will offer legal and non-legal support in a number of areas, advice on investments and reorganizations in Hungary, and services related to global business service, shared service centers and project management, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The venture’s CEO will be Balázs Tüske, who has more than two decades of consulting experience as an advisory services leader and transaction support leader at EY Hungary, and also at audit and special projects at Arthur Andersen in Australia. Tüske will focus chiefly on buy and sell-side due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, and large transformational projects.

“The combination of our advisory team with the broad network and market-leading innovation of Dentons creates a unique product offering for our clients,” said Tüske. “Not only are our clients increasingly looking for advisers who can provide full-scope advisory services on transactions and shared services, from planning through to execution and integration, but they also want their advisors to add value through innovation and new market approaches,” he added.



Arjen Sader, Impact Advisory

Also in the team is Arjen Sader, another former EY partner. Coming from both an operational and consulting background, Sader is well-known in the global SSC, GBS, and business process outsourcing markets, the press release says. Several other experienced consultants will join the venture as well.

“Our clients’ needs are becoming increasingly complex, as they face challenges and opportunities due to globalization, technology, competition, and the constant pressure to do more for less. Often their needs go beyond traditional legal services,” explained Dentons Hungary Managing Partner István Réczicza.

“As part of our vision to always be the law firm of the future, Dentons is continuously challenging the status quo, and the services offered by this talented team of consultants will complement both our core legal services and our Nextlaw offering,” added Tomasz Dąbrowski, CEO of Dentons Europe.

