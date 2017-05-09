Dentons Budapest announces new hires, promotions

BBJ

Dentons Budapest has announced the recruitment and promotion of several legal professionals, including two new partners, which the law firm expects to strengthen and substantially enhance capabilities in M&A and Private Equity, Real Estate, Competition and Antitrust, and Litigation and Dispute Resolution in Hungary, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Annamária Csenterics joins Dentons as a partner in the M&A and Private Equity practice group with more than 20 years of experience in domestic and cross-border M&A and private equity matters. She was admitted to the bar both in Budapest and New York, and is band ranked by Chambers and Partners in M&A and private equity.

Sean Huber, an English and Australian dual qualified lawyer, also joins Dentons as a senior associate in the M&A and Private Equity practice group. Previously with Freshfields and Jones Day, he has over ten years of experience in cross-border M&A and private equity transactions in the CEE/CIS region.

Kamran Pirani, joining from White & Case London, has also recently been recruited by Dentonsʼ Budapest team as another English-qualified M&A and PE associate.

Marcell Szőnyi, previously a counsel in Dentonsʼ Budapest office, has been promoted to the position of partner in the Real Estate practice group. He focuses primarily on real estate as well as corporate and M&A, and has been involved in numerous significant real estate transactions in Hungary and across the CEE region.

Additionally, Tünde Gönczöl has been promoted to counsel in the Competition and Antitrust practice group, which she also co-heads. Márk Baja has been promoted to counsel in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice group.

“These personnel moves demonstrate the importance of our Budapest office as a hub for expertise in multiple practice areas across the entire region,” said István Réczicza, Hungary Managing Partner at Dentons.

Dentons’ Budapest office recently received the IFLR National Law Firm of the Year Award for Hungary - for the second year running - at the IFLR European Awards, shortly after the firm was named Europe Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Europe Awards.