Deloitte Hungary appoints new tech advisory partner

Bence Gaál

Big Four firm Deloitte Hungary announced the appointment of Dániel Kiss as partner of its technology advisory branch, effective February 3, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dániel Kiss

Kiss is an expert in chief information officer (CIO) advisory, IT and digital transformation, as well as system integration. He also has experience as an IT and project management trainer.

He arrived at Deloitte with his team of 13 experts, raising the headcount of the firmʼs tech advisory branch to almost 120. Before coming to the company, Kiss spent two decades at successful international companies in the field of software development, telecommunications, and advisory.

"Technology is no longer a luxury item, it is often available via a single click," says the freshly appointed Kiss. "Users expect a convenient and fast service. The automated operation of service providersʼ processes, integrated at the level of transaction systems, is now a basic requirement of their clients and a prerequisite for their competitiveness in the market."

"This digitalization expectation and fast-developing technology are forcing companies to compete, so technology consulting is growing in importance. Deloitte has been working systematically for years to become a leading technology consultant in Hungary. With the current expansion of the technology advisory business, we have significant telecom and insurance expertise alongside the considerable banking and energy knowledge," he added.

Csaba Komjáthy, leading partner at Deloitte Hungary ʼs technology advisory branch, says, "The core of Deloitteʼs strategy is to provide end-to-end solutions to complex customer issues by unifying the competencies of various technological, industrial and other consulting areas. The expansion of the branch contributes to these endeavors by adding new professional fields and industry focuses to Deloitteʼs service portfolio."