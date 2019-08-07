Dell Technologies Hungary names new CEO

BBJ

American multinational IT corporation Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Zsolt Rakoncza as the new CEO of Dell Technologies Hungary, effective from August 5, 2019, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Rakoncza has spent the past 17 years successfully filling leadership and senior sales positions at IT and telecom companies including Fortinet, Huawei, Symantec, Microsoft, and Telenor.

At Dell Technologies Hungary, the new CEO will be responsible for all the companyʼs activities, as well as for relations with customers, distributors and partners.

"Itʼs a wonderful opportunity for me, in a period that holds an extraordinary degree of excitement in the sphere of technology, to be able to join the team at Dell Technologies," said Rakoncza. "Iʼve worked in IT for my entire career, and so have continuously endeavored to support Hungarian organizations in accelerating their digital transformation and in exploiting their most valuable resource, the value that lies in their data."

Dell Technologies thanked Tamás Kovács for his contribution in temporarily leading the firm as acting CEO since February 1, 2019, as well as the previous CEO Tivadar Dienes-Oehm.