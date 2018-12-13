Danubius Hotels Group recruits Péter Dobos

Bence Gaál

Danubius Hotels Group has announced the appointment of award-winning expert Péter Dobos as project director, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dobos has years of international experience, with his 24-year career taking him through a series of construction and office development and maintenance companies. He has been working on technical maintenance projects of domestic and international hotels for a decade, gathering experience at luxury apartment houses and hotel chains such as Hilton and Radisson.

Working at the Danubius Hotels Group will not be entirely new to Dobos, as he also took part in the renovation of the hotels on Margaret Island in Budapest.

Dobos has also been recognized with two Constructorsʼ Masterworks awards for his work on the Károlyi and Ybl palaces.