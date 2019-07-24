DAF Hungary appoints new managing director

Bence Gaál

Péter Szentpáli-Gavallér has been appointed managing director of DAF Hungary and Hungarotruck, in position since July 1, replacing Dávid Kiss, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Péter Szentpáli-Gavallér

Kiss held the position from July 1, 2016. He carries on as sales director of PACCAR Parts Europe.

"While I am leaving my current position, I donʼt have to say goodbye to the company and clients, as I will continue my career inside the company group," Kiss said.

Szentpáli-Gavallér worked at several large financial institutions in Hungary before moving to Australia during the 2009 financial crisis. He studied business in Melbourne before working as a consultant at BMW Australia. Later on, as a regional head, he received the "Seller of the Year" award in multiple categories with his team.

Soon after, Szentpáli-Gavallér was approached by the PACCAR Group, and in 2017, became national finance sales manager at PACCAR Financial Australia. In one year, he more than doubled the turnover of the business, closing a record year.

"This spring, the American center of PACCAR approached me with an offer of appointing me the managing director of DAF Hungary and Hungarotruck," Szentpáli-Gavellér said. "This was an attractive opportunity to move back to Hungary with my family, while utilizing my experience gained abroad, so I accepted it gladly."