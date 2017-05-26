Cushman & Wakefield names new office head in Hungary

BBJ

Tamara Szántó has been appointed head of office agency in Hungary at real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield with immediate effect, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Szántó joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2010 as a negotiator and was promoted to associate in 2015. Her most recent appointment to lead the office agency department reflects “both her exceptional results delivered and experience gained from working on the Budapest office market over the past ten years,” Cushman & Wakefield says.

She has been involved in many of Budapest’s notable office leasing transactions and will now head Hungary’s growing, market-leading team of five professionals. Szántó holds an MSc degree in economics and marketing from the University of Pécs, Hungary.

“Becoming a team leader is a great achievement and responsibility. I am confident, that Tamara’s in depth market knowledge, experience and hardworking attitude will further help grow the business in the future. I wish her success in her new role,” said Gergely Pados, international partner, and head of Hungary at Cushman & Wakefield.

The firm was involved in nearly 85,000 sqm of office leasing transactions in 2016, with 92 transactions and an average deal size of more than 907 sqm.

Its most current mandates include the leasing of BudaPart, GTC White House, Duna Tower, the Váci Greens scheme, the CPI Portfolio, Krisztina Palace, among others.