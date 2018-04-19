Cushman & Wakefield announces group promotions

BBJ

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has announced the promotion of a group of professionals inside the company, of which two became partners as of April 1.

Tamara Szántó

Cushman & Wakefield, which describes itself as Hungary’s market leading and continuously growing real estate advisor, currently employing over 100 professionals in eight service lines, has promoted Tamara Szántó MRICS and Ádám Csikós as Partners, with effect from April 1.

Cushman & Wakefield has also appointed Anikó P. Kovács, Attila Szekér and István Rézsó as Associates, while Dóra Budai, Enikő Erhardt- Tomor, Lóránd Gárdonyi, Gábor Dybisewsky and Attila Tarcsai are promoted to Seniors, and Marcell Kollár to Valuer.

“Our Budapest office has never before celebrated the appointment of 11 professionals at the same time,” commented Gergely Pados, International Partner and Head of Hungary at Cushman & Wakefield. “Taking on a higher managerial role is a fantastic achievement, an increased responsibility and a very important milestone in a career. I wish all of them continued success,” he added.