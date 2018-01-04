CTP Hungary names new country manager, business developer

BBJ

Real estate developer and manager CTP has significantly strengthened its team on the Hungarian market. Rudolf Nemes will become country manager in Hungary, effective from January 8, 2018. He joins new senior business developer István Pozderka, who took up his post on January 1.

Rudolf Nemes, CTPʼs new country manager in Hungary.

The primary task of the new team will be to accelerate business growth and to strengthen the Hungarian platform in order to create the foundation for a sustainable future expansion, CTP said in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

As country manager, Nemes’s main focus will be on setting up the Hungarian team and improving the current structure and communication with various departments outside of Hungary. He will also be involved in HR and the business development activities of the company.

Nemes, 37, is based in Budapest, where he studied economics and has had a successful career as the head of numerous departments at financial institutions and real estate development companies.

“I am pleased to join CTP,” said Nemes. “My main task will be to significantly expand the Hungarian platform. I expect that further hirings will follow in 2018, with the effect that the local portfolio will grow by more than 25% and the profitability/efficiency of the operation will improve as well.”

Nemes added that the team is currently focusing on leasing CTPark Komárom, with 50,000 square meters of lettable space, and CTPark Székesfehérvár, where 20,000 sqm are still available for lease.



Pozderka, 30, and the Hungarian business team will be working on securing tenants for CTP properties, as well as initiating new developments.

Pozderka studied economics and business at Corvinus University of Budapest and comes to CTP from CBRE, where he had worked since 2013 as an industrial property adviser.

CTP is a full-service firm, specializing in the delivery and management of custom-built, high-tech business parks for leading international and domestic companies. It is owner of the CTPark Network, which it says is the largest integrated system of premium business parks in Central and Eastern Europe, with more than 4.5 million sqm of class “A” properties in more than 80 strategic locations.