Corvinus University honors BCSDH’s Irén Márta

Bence Gaál

Irén Márta, managing director of the Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary, was awarded this year’s Pro Facultate Prize from Corvinus University’s Faculty of Business Administration.

Corvinus University. Photo by wikimedia commons/flickr/Szilveszter Farkas

The award was given in recognition of her achievements in the business sector and her activities in the practical and scientific development of this area in cooperation with the university’s Faculty of Business administration.

The prize was presented by dean of faculty Zita Paprika Zoltayné, scientific vice-rector László Gulácsi, and deputy dean of education Richard Szántó.

Corvinus’ Faculty of Business Administration first awarded the Pro Facultate Prize in 2010, to recognize people who have enhanced the reputation and authority of the faculty in terms of collaboration between the business sector and the scientific world. The title is awarded once a year.